18-Year-Old Shot on Broad Street in Hartford

Hartford Police said an 18-year-old man is injured after being shot on Broad Street late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the area of 695 Broad St. a little before 10 p.m.

Officers responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Major Crimes detectives and investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 860-722-8477.