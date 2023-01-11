18-Year-Old, Two Other Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Cars on I-91 South in Wallingford

Connecticut State Police have arrested an 18-year-old and two other teens who are accused of crashing stolen cars on Interstate 91 south in Wallingford on Tuesday.

Troopers were called to exit 13 around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report f a two-car crash.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned the drivers and passengers of the vehicles involved in the crash fled on foot. Witnesses provided a description of the drivers and passengers.

According to investigators, both vehicles were reported stolen. Witnesses said the two vehicles were traveling at a very high rate of speed before the crash.

Wallingford police found the three males matching the description of those who left the scene and detained them on Woodhouse Avenue. The three males were identified as 18-year-old Robert John Barbera, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Police said Barbera and the 15-year-old were in possession of marijuana.

Barbera is facing charges including larceny of a stolen vehicle, reckless endangerment, racing, reckless driving and operating without a license. He was issued a $100,000 bond, which he was unable to post and was transported to New Haven Correctional Center. He was due in court on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old and the 13-year-old are facing similar larceny, racing and reckless driving charges. Both were issued a juvenile summons and were transported to Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.