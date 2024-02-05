18-year-old woman charged in Waterbury shooting, victim not expected to survive: police

Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection with the shooting of a man found in a crashed car in Waterbury last week.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Bertie’s Restaurant on North Main Street at 7:49 p.m. last Tuesday to investigate a crash and later determined that the driver, a 38-year-old man, had a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

The vehicle he was in had gone through a parking lot and the backyard of a nearby home, hit several objects, then stopped, police said.

Investigators developed leads and obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Angela Bodden-Mitchell. They took her into custody on Saturday.

Bodden-Mitchell is charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. She was arraigned on Monday and held on $2.5 million bond.

The victim remains hospitalized, but is not expected to survive, according to police.

Additional arrests are expected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.