18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Hartford

An 18-year-old woman was shot in Hartford early Friday morning and police said she is in stable condition.

Officers responded to the area of 3229 Main St. just after 1 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off.

While officers were at the scene, an 18-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital to be treated police said. Her gunshot wound is not life-threatening, according to a news release from police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

