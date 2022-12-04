1,800 People to Participate in Annual Blue Back Mitten Run in West Hartford

A local holiday tradition is back in West Hartford this weekend for the Hartford Marathon Foundation's annual Blue Back Mitten Run.

About 1,800 runners and walkers are expected to participate in the event on Sunday.

The 5K winds through West Hartford neighborhoods lined with homes that are decorated for the holidays and festive shop windows.

High-fives from Santa and holiday cookies await runners and walkers at the finish line.

The run isn't just for fun, the thing that makes it really special is that it is all for a good cause.

Participants are asked to bring donations of new hats, mittens and gloves for the Town That Cares Program in West Hartford to help keep neighbors in need warm this season.

"It’s always good to help people in need, who need to be helped. Not everyone is as fortunate as one man to another if you will. I’m always glad to help somebody who needs help, that wants to help themselves as well," said Steven Kersey, of Norwich.

Event organizers expect the donations to reach over 4,000 items.

More information about the run can be found here.