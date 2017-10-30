19-Year-Old Dead After Stabbing in Hartford

A 19-year-old Connecticut man is dead after a stabbing in Hartford.

Police said they found him when officers responded to York Street, just west of Zion Street, just before 3:30 a.m. after someone reported that a man was unconscious on the sidewalk.

The victim had several stab wounds and was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m.

As officers investigated, they found a trail of blood that led to a rear porch in the 600 block of Zion Street and police determined the porch was the crime scene. There they found a ski mask, drug paraphernalia, bicycles and more blood.

Police said they identified the victim through fingerprints, but have only said he was 19 and from Connecticut.

Hartford Police major crimes detectives will review video this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department, Lt. Cicero 860-757-4179. Anonymous tips can be left at http://www.hartford.gov/Police.