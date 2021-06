Hartford police say a 19-year-old woman was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Investigators said it happened in the area of 88 Ward St. around 8 p.m. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Hartford Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).