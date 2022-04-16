19-Year-Old Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting injured a man in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Investigators said a 19-year-old man sustained a single gunshot wound. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The location of the shooting has not yet been determined.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.