19-Year-Old Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting injured a man in Hartford on Saturday morning.
Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.
Investigators said a 19-year-old man sustained a single gunshot wound. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.
The location of the shooting has not yet been determined.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.