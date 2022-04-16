Hartford

19-Year-Old Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting injured a man in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Investigators said a 19-year-old man sustained a single gunshot wound. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The location of the shooting has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

