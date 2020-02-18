new haven

19-Year-Old Man Injured in Shooting in New Haven

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries after a shooting in New Haven on Monday night.

Officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael's Campus around 10:15 p.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

Police said a 19-year-old New Haven man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, investigators said they found a crime scene at the intersection of Chapel Street at Kensington Street.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477. Tips can also be texted by writing "NHPD" plus your message to 274637.

