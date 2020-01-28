19-Year-Old Shot in Foot in Ansonia

A 19-year-old man was shot in the foot in Ansonia on Tuesday morning.

Police said they received several 911 calls at 1:08 a.m. reporting gunshots in the area of Wakelee Avenue and Clarkson Street and officers found a 19-year-old New Haven man at the corner of Clarkson and Holbrook streets. He had had been shot once in the foot.

Police said he didn’t provide any information about the shooting. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Ansonia police are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or submit a tip online.