19-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Hartford

Hartford Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Hartford Thursday night.

The police department said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Vineland Terrace at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Responding officers were notified that a 19-year-old woman arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Authorities say she was alert and conscious. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.