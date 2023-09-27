Hartford

19-year-old wanted for attempted murder in NY has been arrested in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A teen wanted for attempted murder out of New York has been arrested in Hartford following a months-long investigation.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 19-year-old Christian Anderson, along with a co-defendant, allegedly displayed firearms and fired several gunshots at a person in New York on March 25.

Officials announced Wednesday that Anderson was arrested at a home on Lisbon Street in Hartford and was taken to the police department pending extradition to New York.

Several local and national police agencies took part in the investigation, including the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Connecticut State Police.

