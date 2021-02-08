Hartford

19-Year-Old Woman Shot in Back in Hartford

Hartford police are investigating after a 19-year-old young woman was shot in the back on Sunday night.

Police responded to Westland Street at 11:41 p.m. after ShotSpotter activated.

As police were at the scene, an area hospital reported that a victim with a gunshot wound to her back arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and is investigating.

