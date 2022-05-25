1902 Tavern at Historic Lighthouse Inn in New London Reopens

The 1902 Tavern at the historic Lighthouse Inn in New London is reopening Wednesday after a fire damaged the inn a couple of days before Mother's Day, forcing it to remain closed since.

The Lighthouse Inn was originally opened in 1902 and was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1996.

The current owners, who bought the property in 2016, were planning to open for Mother’s Day after making several renovations. Then the fire caused extensive damage.

Repairs at the Lighthouse Inn could take months, but staff were working to reopen the Johnson Room and 1902 Tavern with a limited menu as soon as possible.

