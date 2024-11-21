East Haddam

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in East Haddam

By Angela Fortuna

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said a small earthquake happened in the Moodus section of East Haddam Wednesday night.

The 2.3 magnitude quake happened just after 7:30 p.m.

It was felt in areas such as Middletown, Cromwell, Glastonbury and Hartford, according to USGS.

The USGS said the earthquake was reported about two kilometers away from Moodus, and it was 2.5 km in depth.

No additional information was immediately available.

