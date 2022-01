One ticket for Tuesday’s Lotto! Jackpot won $2.9 million, according to CT Lottery, and it was sold in Waterford.

The winning Lotto! numbers for Jan. 11, were 4-14-21-22-24-25.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at A1 Quick and Easy at 239 Boston Post Road in Waterford and the store will receive a $10,000 retailer commission.

The winner has 180 days, until July 10, to claim the winning ticket.

There were 4,848 winning tickets sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 11, Lotto.