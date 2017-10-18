Two juveniles were arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen car, according to East Haven police.

The incident began around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday when an officer spotted a car speeding past him on Hemingway Avenue. The officer ran the plate and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police tried to pull over the suspect vehicle but the driver fled. An officer eventually cornered the car on Coe Avenue and two occupants got out and fled on foot.

The suspects were found a short time later wet, muddy and covered in prickers after running through marshland. Both were arrested.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, larceny, engaging police in pursuit, conspiracy /illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and interfering with police. The passenger was charged with conspiracy /illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, and interfering with police. Neither were publicly identified due to their ages.

Investigators recovered what they believe is stolen property during the incident. Anyone who has been the victim of a recent vehicle break-in in the area should contact police.

Police remind residents to lock vehicles, especially at night.