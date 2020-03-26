flu

2 Additional Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Doctor in coat with stetoscope
StoryBlocks

The state Department of Health is reporting two additional flu deaths in Connecticut.

During the week of March 15-21, two adults died of the flu, according to state statistics.

Since the beginning of the flu season, there have been 72 flu-related deaths.

Local

Coronavirus Outbreak 46 mins ago

First Coronavirus Death in Stamford Is Former Board of Representative Member

fishing season 1 hour ago

Connecticut Fishing Season Off to A Good Start Thanks to Warm Winter

Flu remains widespread and 118 people were hospitalized over the week of March 15-21.

The Department of Health reports that influenza-like Illness was 7.46 percent, higher than the 7.02 percent last week and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more people might be seeking care for respiratory illness than usual.

Get more information here.

This article tagged under:

fluflue deaths
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us