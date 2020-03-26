2 Additional Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

The state Department of Health is reporting two additional flu deaths in Connecticut.

During the week of March 15-21, two adults died of the flu, according to state statistics.

Since the beginning of the flu season, there have been 72 flu-related deaths.

Flu remains widespread and 118 people were hospitalized over the week of March 15-21.

The Department of Health reports that influenza-like Illness was 7.46 percent, higher than the 7.02 percent last week and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more people might be seeking care for respiratory illness than usual.

Get more information here.