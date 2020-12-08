2 Adults, 1 Juvenile Accused of Vandalizing Holy Land in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested two adults and a juvenile who are accused of vandalizing Holy Land USA in Waterbury last week.

Police said they were called to the property at 60 Slocum St. last Thursday night after a report of several people spraying graffiti in the area. The graffiti included offensive words and symbols, according to police.

Authorities said after they released images of the suspects wanted in the incident, detectives received several tips identifying the three people who they said they believe are responsible.

According to police, 23-year-old Heniel Centeno, of Waterbury, 21-year-old Yianyilee Mejia, of Waterbury and a juvenile have been arrested.

All three are facing charges including criminal trespass, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. Centeno is facing an additional charge of intimidation due to bias, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.