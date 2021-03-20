2 Adults, 3 Children Injured After Crash on I-84 West in Vernon: FD

Two adults and three children were transported to area hospitals after a crash on Interstate 84 in Vernon on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a two-car crash on I-84 west just before exit 66.

One vehicle involved in the crash had two adults and three children inside of it with some suffering significant injuries, according to Vernon Fire Department Chief Steve Eppler.

All five people who were inside of the vehicle were taken to local hospitals with four transported by ground and one by LifeStar. The three children were transported to Connecticut Children's and the two adults were transported to Hartford Hospital, Eppler added.

According to Eppler, two people involved in the crash have potentially life-threatening injuries. There's no word on whether it is a child or an adult who is suffering those injuries.

There were no injuries reported in the second vehicle involved in the crash, Eppler added.

The highway was closed for a period of time and Connecticut State Police brought in a team to investigate the crash. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.