Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash in Willimantic Monday.

Police said one car was trying to pass another vehicle on Mountain Street and collided head-on with another on the other side of the road. Both drivers were taken to the hospital via LifeStar with serious injuries. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Windham Hospital.

Mountain Street near South Bridge is expected to be closed for hours.

No other details were immediately available.