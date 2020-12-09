Hamden

2 Armed Robberies Reported in Hamden

Hamden police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in the span of several hours Wednesday morning.

The first happened on Blue Hills Avenue around 7:45 a.m. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was walking in a driveway when she was approached by a young male suspect who pointed a gun at her and demanded her things. The suspect stole her purse and tried to steal the woman's vehicle. Police said the suspect fled with several other people in a red Honda headed toward Church Street.

The second happened on Battis Road around 10:21 a.m. According to police, a female driver was parked on the side of the road trying to make a phone call when she was approached by a male suspect. The suspect put a gun to her temple and demanded her things, police said. The suspect made off with the victim's purse.

Hamden has seen a rash of similar crimes recently. Police say to beware of your surroundings and don’t resist if approached during a robbery. They also say to take valuables and the keys out of cars to avoid thefts, and to lock the doors.

