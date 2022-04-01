2 Arrested After Dozens of Cars Broken Into in Wolcott

Police have arrested two people accused of smashing windows and breaking into over 40 cars in Wolcott Thursday night.

Officials said a man and woman smashed out car windows and stole items from cars in the Wolfs Hill Road, Munson Road, and the Brooks Hill Road area.

Police were notified that one of the suspect cars was seen heading into Wolcott Friday afternoon. Officers later spotted the vehicle in the parking lot at Pats IGA. When the woman saw police, she fled.

Detectives went into the store and found the man accused of these car break-ins standing with merchandise trying to flee the store. The man, 31-year-old Thomas Crawford, was subsequently arrested.

The woman, 25-year-old Hannah Casperson, who fled the parking lot is accused of assisting Crawford in the string of robberies.

She faces charges for outstanding warrants. Police said a new warrant will be drawn up with updated charges related to the car break-ins.

Crawford faces charges including 41 counts of second-degree mischief, burglary, larceny, and conspiracy. He also had several outstanding warrants, authorities said.

Police are actively looking for Casperson, who is believed to be driving a white 2006 Hummer H2 with license plate AG99574.

Anyone who knows where she is is asked to contact police at 860-879-1414.