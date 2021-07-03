2 Arrested After Hitting Police Cruiser, Car Chase in Naugatuck

Two people were arrested after leading officers on a car chase and smashing into a police cruiser with an officer inside, officials said.

Police said they responded to Walmart on New Haven Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle. When officers tried to make contact, the car fled, hitting a parked car, according to police.

The car was located by officers on South Main Street and engaged in a brief pursuit before entering Route 8 on the wrong side of the highway, officials said.

An officer tried to enter the highway on-ramp when it was struck head-on by the suspect vehicle. The crash disabled both cars, so both individuals fled the scene on foot, police said.

The officer in the car that was hit was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Officers utilizing the department's patrol K9 were able to locate both individuals a short distance away from the crash. Police said 29-year-old Donta Lamont Crockett, of West Haven, and 28-year-old Jeffniqua Tyshon Smith, of New Haven, were arrested.

Police said 39 bags of crack cocaine, 80 bags of heroin, over $3,500 in cash, and a .380 semi-automatic pistol were found during their investigation. Both individuals are prohibited from possessing firearms.

Crockett faces charges including reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility with injury, interfering and assault on an officer, breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a pistol, and drug offenses. Smith faces charges including reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a pistol, and drug offenses. Crockett is being held on a $500,000 bond and Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond.