2 Arrested After Home Invasion in Meriden

Meriden police have arrested two people accused in an armed home invasion on Monday morning.

Police said they responded to the call for a home invasion on New Street around 10 a.m. The victim told police that her first-floor neighbors knocked on her door and then forced their way into her home, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim reported being thrown to the floor and held down, then hit with the butt of a gun. The victim had visible injuries, according to police.

The suspects, identified as Jamaira Johnson and Corey Rispoli, were later located and arrested during a traffic stop. Police said Johnson had a handgun in her bag at the time of the arrest, and that there was a second gun and ammunition in the car.

Johnson faces charges including with home invasion, unlawful restraint, robbery, and other others. She was held on a $250,000 bond.

Rispoli also faces charges including home invasion, assault, and robbery, among others. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

The case is ongoing.