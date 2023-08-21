2 arrested after kitten was stolen from Milford Animal Control: police

Two people are accused of stealing a kitten from Milford Animal Control and have been arrested.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Milford Animal Control Saturday and found shattered glass from a window in the back door, blood on the ground, a hole near the doorknob and the door unlocked.

An animal control officer also responded and found that a kitten was missing from a kennel.

Police identified two suspects and found them outside of one of their homes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They were charged with burglary in the third degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree.

One was also charged with possession of burglary tools.