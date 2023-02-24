2 Arrested After Large Fight at Restaurant in Orange, More Arrests Expected

A couple people have been arrested after dozens were involved in a fight inside a restaurant in Orange Thursday night.

Orange Police said they were called to TGI Friday's at about 10:15 p.m. for a reported brawl. Responding officers found about 30 people involved in multiple fights.

As officers tried to break up the brawl, they were tackled to the ground and punched, according to police. They sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Two people, including one teen, were arrested. They were charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police say they expect more arrests to be made as they review surveillance video and try to identify those who fled.

West Haven and Milford Police assisted with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available.