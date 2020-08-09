2 Arrested After Shots Fired Incident in Manchester Commuter Lot

Two people have been arrested after a shots fired incident in a commuter lot in Manchester early Sunday morning.

Manchester police received reports of shots fired in the state commuter lot at the intersection of Buckland Hills and Pleasant Valley Road around 2:45 a.m.

According to police, a witness explained that someone was shooting a rifle near the back of the commuter lot.

Officers and state police said they responded to the scene, formed a perimeter and secured the area.

Multiple loaded fire arms were seized and two people were arrested, authorities said.

Officers said 24-year-old Manuel Polanco, of Massachusetts, and 26-year-old Jesus Omar Rivera-Gonzalez, of East Hartford, are facing charges including failure to comply with commuter parking regulations, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace.

Bonds for both Polanco and Rivera-Gonzalez were set at $10,000 and they are due in court on September 1.

If anyone witnessed the incident, they are urged to call State Police Troop H at (860) 534-1000.

Sunday's shots fired incident comes one week after a double shooting in the same commuter lot killed a man and a woman.