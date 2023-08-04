2 arrested after stealing car at gunpoint in West Hartford: police

Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading officers on a chase through Hartford Friday afternoon.

West Hartford police saw a vehicle in the area of Trout Brook Drive and Park Road that was reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Hartford at about 2:30 p.m.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device while trying to stop the vehicle, but the driver engaged police in pursuit.

The car then continued into Hartford and eventually stopped near the intersection of Arlington and Stone streets where a man and woman fled on foot, according to police.

The two people were identified and arrested by West Hartford police. No one was injured and there was no damage reported during the incident, authorities said.

The man faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, larceny, interfering with police, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and more. He had seven outstanding warrants from various towns and is now being held on a $250,000 bond.

The woman faces charges for interfering with police, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit larceny and more. She had three outstanding warrants and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.