2 arrested for allegedly starting fire while burning leaves at Fairfield plaza

Two men have been arrested for allegedly starting a fire that caused significant damage to a plaza in Fairfield in December, police said.

The police department said they responded to a reported fire on Dec. 7 at Heritage Square Plaza on Post Road.

Firefighters found big flames coming from the plaza and evacuated the area. Crews eventually got the fire under control, but it caused about $400,000 in damages.

Investigators determined that two men intentionally set the fire while trying to ignite dry leaves in the building's stairwell. The leaves and other debris ignited and quickly escalated into a large fire, police said.

The men were arrested on Feb. 2. They face charges including arson and reckless endangerment. Both were released on $50,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.

"The incident underscores the severe consequences of reckless behavior involving fire. Arson is a serious crime that endangers lives, property and the safety of the community," the police department said in a statement.

Authorities are urging people to use extreme caution when handling flammable materials, saying preventative measures can save lives and prevent tragedies.