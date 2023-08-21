2 arrested as large number of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs drove through West Haven

Two men have been arrested in connection to a crash that happened when a large number of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs drove through West Haven over the weekend and police said one of the men had a loaded gun.
Officers said a massive amount of dirt bikes, ATVs and cars came through the city from Woodmont Street around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.
As police responded to the area, they said they got a report of a dirt bike collision. The dirt bikes were down in the driveway of a home on Morgan Lane.
When police arrived, they said they found two men identified as Hector Vasquesz and Brian Dejesus-Melendez. While taking the men into custody, Dejesus-Melendez began resisting and investigators said a sergeant on scene saw him touching a small crossbody bag.
After a struggle, officers got Dejesus-Melendez in handcuffs. During the struggle, the sergeant injured his shoulder and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
According to police, a 9mm Ruger was found in the bag on Dejesus-Melendez's body and there was a bullet in the chamber. It also contained a full magazine.
Both Vasquesz and Dejesus-Melendez were charged with numerous vehicle and criminal charges in connection to the incident.
