2 Arrested During Disturbance Outside of Westfarms Mall: PD

Two teens were arrested during a domestic disturbance that took place outside of the Westfarms Mall on Christmas Eve, according to West Hartford Police.

Officials said they responded to the mall for an incident outside at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Authorities said another incident happened in front of responding officers outside of the mall while they were responding to the first disturbance. This prompted a large police presence.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw several police cars respond to the area.

Police said two teens were arrested in what they describe as a domestic incident.

Mall operations were not impacted.

