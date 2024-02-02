2 arrested for home invasion and robbery in East Hartford: police

Two people have been arrested in connection to a home invasion and robbery that happened at an East Hartford home, police said.

The incident happened on Nutmeg Lane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers responded to a fight in an apartment and saw a person hiding under a bed with a firearm underneath him, according to police.

Police were able to help the victim and take the suspects into custody without incident. Authorities say the incident was isolated and there's no threat to the public.

Investigators said they found over 100 pounds of marijuana at the scene.

Both suspects face several charges including home invasion, first-degree robbery, kidnapping and criminal possession of a firearm. The men are being held on $800,000 bonds.