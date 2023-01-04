north haven

2 Arrested in Connection to 2021 North Haven Murder

Two people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened in North Haven in 2021.

On Wednesday, police said 22-year-old Amari Salcedo Jr. and 24-year-old Deane Matta Jr., both of New Haven, were arrested for their role in Davonte Warren's murder.

North Haven officers were called to a report of gunfire on Dixwell Avenue on July 17, 2021.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle crashed on the Route 40 connector. It was occupied by Warren, who authorities said was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been fatally shot.

According to investigators, witnesses said they saw a vehicle pull up next to Warren's, two of the occupants fired several shots towards the vehicle and then both cars sped off.

After a long investigation, police said they identified Salcedo and Matta as the men who were together in the suspect vehicle and are responsible for the murder.

Salcedo is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

Matta is in custody for weapons charges from another arrest in North Haven, but is expected to be charged on Wednesday. Matta will be held on an additional $2,000,000 bond.

Both Salcedo and Matta are facing charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

