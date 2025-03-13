New Haven

2 arrested in connection to crash that left 2 dead in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

Two people have been arrested in connection to a crash that left two people dead in New Haven last year.

Officers responded to Middletown Avenue and Barnes Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a three-vehicle crash on July 27, 2024.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Once on Middletown Avenue, police said they found three vehicles with front-end damage.

Authorities said numerous people from the vehicles were taken to the hospital for injuries that ranged from life-threatening to minor.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, a passenger in the Hyundai suffered significant injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person later died at the hospital, police said.

Police have identified the two people who died as 21-year-old Dajsha Knight, of New Haven, and 19-year-old Madysin Hilker, of West Haven.

Rafael Serrano, 18, and Jahred Stephen, 23, have both been arrested. Serrano faces charges including first-degree manslaughter, assault, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and more.

Local

WNBA 19 mins ago

Diana Taurasi says goodbye to one of the greatest careers in women's basketball history

Milford 54 mins ago

These two CT neighborhoods are popular in the housing market

Stephen is charged with evading responsibility, interfering with an officer, misuse of a license plate, operating a motor vehicle without a license and more.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are expected to provide more information about the arrests on Friday.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us