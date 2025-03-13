2 arrested in connection to crash that left 2 dead in New Haven

Two people have been arrested in connection to a crash that left two people dead in New Haven last year.

Officers responded to Middletown Avenue and Barnes Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a three-vehicle crash on July 27, 2024.

Once on Middletown Avenue, police said they found three vehicles with front-end damage.

Authorities said numerous people from the vehicles were taken to the hospital for injuries that ranged from life-threatening to minor.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, a passenger in the Hyundai suffered significant injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person later died at the hospital, police said.

Police have identified the two people who died as 21-year-old Dajsha Knight, of New Haven, and 19-year-old Madysin Hilker, of West Haven.

Rafael Serrano, 18, and Jahred Stephen, 23, have both been arrested. Serrano faces charges including first-degree manslaughter, assault, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and more.

Stephen is charged with evading responsibility, interfering with an officer, misuse of a license plate, operating a motor vehicle without a license and more.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are expected to provide more information about the arrests on Friday.