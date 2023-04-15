2 Arrested in Connection to ‘Extensive Drug Distribution Operation' Found at Manchester House: PD

Two people have been arrested in connection to what police are calling an extensive drug distribution operation that was found at a house in Manchester on Friday.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant at a house on Horace Street.

While searching the home, police said they found an "extensive drug distribution operation." Inside of the home, authorities said they found over three pounds of cocaine, 300 ecstasy tablets, approximately 116 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded Springfield XD pistol and a variety of ammunition.

Police arrested 49-year-old Joel Rivera and he is facing charges including criminal possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of half an ounce or more of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a drug factory. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said they also arrested 45-year-old Raquel Medina. She is facing charges including possession of narcotics and conspiracy/operating a drug factory. Medina was released on a $50,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 11.