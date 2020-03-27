2 Arrested in Connection to Fatal Danbury Skate Park Stabbing

Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Danbury skate park earlier this month.

Officers Thursday arrested a 16-year-old from Danbury in the death of Willy Placencia.

Placencia, 21, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at the Danbury Skate Park on March 18. He later died of his injuries.

After receiving several anonymous tips and interviewing witnesses, police were able to make two arrests.

The 16-year-old, who is not being identified because the age of the suspect, is charged with first-degree manslaughter, conspiracy to commit first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and breach of peace.

The teen is being held without bond.

Police also arrested 20-year-old James Lema-Zaruma. He is charged with criminal liability to commit first-degree assault.

Bond was set for Lema-Zaruma at $10,000 but it was not clear if he was able to post bond.

Police said there are several other suspects and they expect to make more arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department’s Detective Division at 203-797-4662. People can also call the department's anonymous TIPS Line at 203-790-8477.