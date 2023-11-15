2 arrested in connection to fatal drag racing crash in New Haven

Two people have been arrested in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a man in New Haven last year.

Officers received a report of a serious accident with major injuries in the 200 block of Sargent Drive on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, police said they determined five vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to police, a BMW M340X1, a Subaru Impreza STI and a Honda Civic were street racing when the passenger side of the BMW hit the Subaru, which then hit the Honda. After the collision, investigators said the Honda crossed the double yellow line and crashed head-on with another vehicle that was traveling south on the other side of the road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. Seven people total were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said the Honda driver, later identified as 31-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, later died of his injuries.

The New Haven Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

After the investigation, officers secured an arrest warrant for the driver of the BMW, later identified as 24-year-old David Takdharie and the driver of the Subaru, later identified as 21-year-old Emily Murphy.

Murphy was arrested on Nov. 2, 2023, and is facing charges including manslaughter, assault, reckless driving and racing.

Takdharie was arrested on Monday and is facing charges including manslaughter with a motor vehicle, manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, assault, reckless driving, operating under the influence and racing.