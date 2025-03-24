2 arrested in connection to violent attack inside Litchfield restaurant

Two people have been arrested in connection to a scary assault that was caught on camera in Litchfield last year.

The attack happened in the bar area of Bohemian Pizza and Tacos on Bantam Road on Nov. 23, 2024.

In video obtained by NBC Connecticut, a masked person is seen entering the bar just before 2:30 a.m. and approaches the victim at the bar. As the attacker walks up to the victim, he swings at his head with what appears to be a baseball bat.

After striking the victim’s head, he then strikes him repeatedly on the back before moving back toward the door. The attacker then strikes a person behind the bar repeatedly before being chased out the door.

A masked man walked into the restaurant last month and attacked the victim with a baseball bat, leaving him with traumatic brain injuries.

According to a GoFundMe for the alleged victim, he suffered traumatic brain injuries that left him in intensive care.

State police said two men turned themselves in on Thursday on active arrest warrants in connection to the assault.

A 30-year-old from Southington is facing charges including conspiracy to commit burglary, breach of peace, conspiracy to commit assault, threatening and reckless endangerment. He was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

The 49-year-old from Bethlehem has additional charges including burglary, larceny and assault. He was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

Both men are due in court on April 3.