2 Arrested in Death of Man Found in Burning Car in Hartford

Two people are under arrest, charged in connection with the death of a Massachusetts man found dead in a burning car in Hartford in December.

Brandon Batiste, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and 38-year-old Calvin Roberson, of Waterbury, were arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the death of Francisco Roman, of Chicopee, Mass.

Roman, 28, was found dead the night of December 26 in a burning car on Shultas Place in Hartford. He has suffered several gunshot wounds and the medical examiner determined those gunshot wounds were the cause of his death, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut.

Batiste and Roberson are facing federal charges of kidnapping resulting in death, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

