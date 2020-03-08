2 Arrested in Voluntown After Police Seize Over 24,000 Grams of Marijuana

Two people were arrested after troopers seized over 24,000 grams of marijuana from a Voluntown home.

Kira Perry, 35, and Jacob Barber, 26, were arrested on Friday on Beach Pond Road at approximately 11:43 a.m., according to police.

Along with marijuana, police said they also seized numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, several containers with seeds and prescribed marijuana not in original containers.

Perry and Barber face charges including operation of a drug factory, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession if narcotics with intent to sell.

Bond was set at $20,000 for both Perry and Barber.

They are expected to appear in court on March 27.