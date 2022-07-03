2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week.

State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.

When the man from Bridgeport, later identified as 28-year-old Delroy St. Morris, attempted to merge into the center lane, state police said he hit the driver side fender of the Hyundai. St. Morris then lost control, veered into the left lane and hit the back of the Volvo.

The impact between the Volvo and the Lincoln caused the Lincoln to become airborne and then St. Morris hit the concrete bridge pillars associated with the Plains Road overpass, according to state police.

St. Morris and his passenger, later identified 30-year-old Tashane Errol Boothe were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed between the exit 36 off-ramp and entrance ramp for about four hours while troopers investigated. Any witnesses are asked to contact Troop G in Bridgeport at (203) 696-2500.