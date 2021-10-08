Bradley Airport

2 Catalytic Converter Thefts Reported This Week at Bradley Airport

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

Connecticut State Police and Bradley Airport officials said catalytic converters were stolen from cars parked at Bradley Airport this week.

The thefts occurred on consecutive days and in broad daylight. The first incident happened on Oct. 5 at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the short-term parking lot.

The second reported theft happened on Oct. 6 at approximately 4:55 p.m. in the long-term parking lot, according to state police.

A Bradley Airport spokesperson said the incidents appear to be isolated.

No other catalytic converter thefts were reported at Bradley Airport after Sept. 1. No other information was immediately available.

