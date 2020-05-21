2 Charged After Child Critically Injured in Waterbury

Two people are facing charges after a 2-year-old was critically hurt in Waterbury earlier this month.

Police said the investigation began on May 2 when officers responded to a home on Lakewood Road after family members called 911 and reported an unresponsive child.

Officers noted that when they arrived the child had visible injuries and had trouble breathing. The child was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The child remains in critical condition, police said Thursday.

Investigators determined that the child was also injured on April 28 and treated for a head injury at a local hospital. That injury, which was reported to be the result of a fall, was never reported to police.

Two people, 54-year-old Lisa Burgison and 32-year-old Raymond D. Burgison, were arrested. They were each charged with risk of injury to a child, hindering prosecution, false statement, and interfering with an officer. Bond was set at $500,000 for each suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can call police at 203-574-6941.