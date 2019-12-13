EAST HARTFORD

2 Charged After ‘Choking Game’ Incident at East Hartford School

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

Two juveniles face criminal charges after choking another juvenile with special needs with a rope as part of a “choking game” at the Pathways Academy in East Hartford.

East Hartford police said the incident happened at the Pathways Academy last week. According to police, the two suspects met the victim in a stairwell and put a rope around the victim’s neck as part of a “choking game.”

“It appears this ‘game’ is played by/amongst juveniles where one is choked for a few moments,” East Hartford Police Lt. Joshua Litwin said.

The victim suffered what were described as minor injuries - cuts and swelling around the neck.

The suspects were charged with third-degree strangulation and assault on a disabled person. Police said the suspects have also been suspended and face possible expulsion from school.  

