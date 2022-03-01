2 Charged in Assault, Kidnapping of Woman From Marlborough Big Y Parking Lot

Police have arrested two people in connection with the assault and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman from a Big Y parking lot in Marlborough last September.

State police took 20-year-old Kenneth Gordon and a 16-year-old into custody Tuesday.

The incident happened September 11, 2021, at the Big Y on Route 66.

According to police, the woman was getting into her vehicle when she was approached by two men who demanded money. The suspects then threw the victim in the back seat of her vehicle, showed a handgun, put a bag over her head, and hit her in the face several times, police said.

The pair then drove to East Hartford with the victim still in the back seat and used her bank card to get money from an ATM, police said. The woman was later dropped off in Berlin about three hours after she was first abducted. Police say the suspects later set the victim's car on fire.

Gordon and the unnamed teen were charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree arson, and second-degree larceny.

Gordon was held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday. The 16-year-old was being held in a juvenile detention center and will appear in juvenile court in Hartford Wednesday.