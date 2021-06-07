2 Charged in Connection With Suspicious Packages Left at State Capitol

Two women are facing charges in connection with suspicious packages that were left on the grounds of the State Capitol in April.

The State Capitol was locked down on the afternoon of April 1 after the discovery of several suspicious packages. Investigators determined there was nothing dangerous in them and the lockdown was lifted.

Connecticut State Police arrested 19-year-old Erin Melocowsky of Manchester and 30-year-old Olivia Rae Rinkes in connection with the discarded packages. Rinkes was arrested Friday after being found at the State Capitol. Melocowsky was arrested Monday, also at the Capitol.

Both women were charged with disorderly conduct and released on $5,000 non-surety bonds. They are both scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

More details were not immediately available.