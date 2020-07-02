2 Charged in Quadruple Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old

Two people are facing charges in a quadruple shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in Hartford last year.

On September 1, police responded to a shooting on Edgewood Street. There they found 17-year-old Usher Hanns with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where he died on September 4.

Three other people were also shot, though their injuries were not life-threatening. A fourth person was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators believe at least three people shot from a vehicle into a crowd of people.

Police have identified two suspects - 19-year-old Diondre Johnson and 20-year-old Jaden Davis, in Hanns' death. They were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Both men have been in custody since October 2019 on unrelated charges, police said. Their bond on the murder charges was set at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.