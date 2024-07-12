2 charged in the January death of a 2-year-old child in Bristol

Bristol police arrested have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in January.

Officers intitially responded to a home around 12:30 a.m. on January 9 for the report of a 2-year-old child who had fallen down the stairs, according to police.

Arrving officers began CPR on the child before an EMS crew rushed the child to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

According to police, the officers noticed a significant amount of abnormal injuries on the child.

After an investigation, it was determined that the child did not fall down the stairs, but was the victim of physical abuse over a period of time, police said. The abuse ultimately resulted in the child's death.

On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Alyjah Almodovar and charged her with risk of injury to a child and intentional cruelty to persons. She was held on $100,000 bond.

Police arrested 24-year-old Luis Dejesus on Friday. Dejesus is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, intentional cruelty to persons, and making a false statement.

Dejesus was held on $1 million bond.

It is not clear if Almodovar and Dejesus are the child's parents.