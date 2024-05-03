Ledyard

2 charged with animal cruelty in Ledyard

Ledyard Police Department
NBCConnecticut.com

Ledyard police have charged two women with animal cruelty after seizing two dogs, four cats, a rabbit, a tortoise and a hedgehog last month.

Police said one of the women called Ledyard Animal Control Officers on the morning of April 6, demanding they come and take possession of “abandoned animals.”

When animal control officers arrived, they found the animals in “extremely poor condition” and living in poor conditions as well, according to police.

The animal control office seized the animals and the women turned themselves in to Ledyard police on Wednesday.

They have each been charged with five counts of cruelty to animals.

Both were released on $10,000 bond and they are due in court on May 16.

